Beyond the Stigma: Supporting Mothers with Disabilities

Guest article by Johanna Schima (Vice President & Head of EU Team), Make Mothers Matter

Mothers with disabilities face unique challenges that are often overlooked by policymakers. The European Economic and Social Committee reports that nearly 40 million women and girls in the EU live with a disability, yet research on their specific experiences as mothers remains alarmingly scarce. This lack of focus fuels misconceptions, discrimination, and barriers in accessing healthcare, mental health support, and necessary resources.

Rather than receiving the support they need, these women often face judgment and discouragement when choosing to become mothers. The caregiving responsibilities they shoulder leave little time for self-care, and when they do seek healthcare, they encounter inaccessibility and bias. The systemic discrimination they face creates an isolating environment, making it harder for them to navigate pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood.

Maternal Mental Health

Mothers with disabilities experience heightened stress, anxiety, and depression, often due to the lack of support during and after pregnancy. Healthcare providers frequently overlook the intersection of motherhood and disability, neglecting the need for tailored mental health care.

Unpaid Care Work

Women, particularly those with disabilities, disproportionately perform unpaid caregiving, which is undervalued and unrecognised. The added challenge of managing their own health while taking care of their children results in significant physical and emotional strain.

Barriers to Healthcare

Access to healthcare remains a major hurdle for mothers with disabilities due to inaccessible facilities, lack of adaptive equipment, and discriminatory attitudes. Many face biased treatment and inadequate care, preventing them from receiving the support they need.

Discrimination and Bias

Mothers with disabilities often encounter negative stereotypes that question their ability to care for their children. In healthcare settings, these biases can result in disrespectful treatment and lack of informed consent, undermining their autonomy and well-being.

Recommendations

With these issues in mind, Make Mothers Matter believes that change can come from the following recommendations:

Ensure accessible mental health services and tailored psychological support is provided

Foster an inclusive healthcare environment that addresses emotional as well as physical needs.

Provide legal protection for caregivers

Improving access to caregiving resources tailored to the needs of mothers with disabilities

Raise awareness of the value of unpaid care work

Train staff on disability-inclusive care and how to eliminate attitudinal barriers

Ensure that there are physically accessible facilities with appropriate adaptive equipment and assistive technologies that improve mobility and communication

Create safe and respectful spaces in healthcare settings for women with disabilities

Address discrimination through an intersectional approach that tackles both gender and disability biases

Promote l egal protections for reproductive and parenting rights of mothers with disabilities

Advocate for policy changes that ensure the voices of mothers with disabilities are heard in decision-making processes.

Time for Action

Mothers with disabilities face systemic barriers and discrimination that prevent them from fully participating in society. Inclusive policies, accessible healthcare, and greater recognition of unpaid care work are essential steps forward.

Policymakers and society in general must act now to remove barriers and provide tailored support to ensure that all mothers, regardless of ability, have the opportunity to thrive.

Let’s push for policies that empower mothers with disabilities and don’t leave them behind.