Better Regulation for Better Health Toolkit

The Better Regulation agenda is a “good governance” programme designed to ensure the quality of legislative output in the EU via a range of tools and activities, including mandatory impact assessment, stakeholder consultation and periodic review of the “fitness for purpose” of existing regulation. It shapes the policy process across all sectors, including health, and is therefore a core element of EU health governance.

The contemporary Better Regulation agenda, comprised of a toolbox and a set of guidelines to be utilised by officials in the three legislative institutions of the EU (European Commission, Council of the EU, and European Parliament) was adopted in 2015 by the Juncker Commission. However, the origins of the agenda reach much further back. The Single European Market project and ideas about the role of regulation in the European economy, the Subsidiarity Principle and concern about the appropriate exercise of EU law-making powers, and successive efforts to modernise and reform the organisation of the Commission, have all contributed to the objectives and instruments of Better Regulation as it is now known. Underpinning many of these influences is a set of wider neoliberal pressures that prioritise economic growth, competitiveness and the market, and frame regulation in relation to these priorities.

The Better Regulation programme has three objectives:

Ensuring EU policy making is based on evidence Making EU laws simpler, and avoiding unnecessary burdens Involving citizens, businesses and stakeholders in the decision-making process, which relates therefore to civil society engagement in policy-making.

Less clear is the intended purpose that is served by pursuing these objectives. The term Better Regulation is poorly defined, in that there is no single explicit statement of how “better” should be understood or assessed, or what the rationale of the agenda is. Most often, the Commission defines Better Regulation as a “way of working” – one that involves legislating only where necessary, maximising benefits and minimising costs, professionalising policy-making – and emphasises what Better Regulation is not, generally citing deregulation or less regulation. The current guidelines state that Better Regulation “seeks to design and prepare EU policies and laws in such a way that they achieve their objectives in the most efficient way”.

More concretely, recent revisions of the framework have directed it to simplify EU law and reduce unnecessary burdens, remove obstacles and red tape that hinder investment, mainstream the Sustainable Development Goals in EU policy-making, implement the “do no significant harm” and “digital transformation” goals, and integrate strategic foresight in the policy process. In this sense, Better Regulation combines a narrow focus on efficiency and burden (reflecting its earlier, deregulatory origins) with a much wider and fuzzier set of purposes (connected to contemporary political priorities) without explicitly addressing their coherence. As such, the BRBH project has approached Better Regulation from two different angles:

Firstly, as a regulatory tool and practical toolbox, which requires consultation of stakeholders and their involvement in policy-making; Secondly, an ideological agenda and narrative, supporting the delivery of EU political priorities.

Next, read our explainers on…The Better Regulation tools, and The Better Regulation narratives