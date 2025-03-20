Breaking the Cycle of Early Marriages and Early Motherhood in Roma Communities

Guest article by: Evgenia Zarokosta, Klimaka

Early marriage and early motherhood violate fundamental human rights, disproportionately affecting women and girls. While early marriage is a global issue that transcends countries, culture, religions and ethnicity, it remains a persistent challenge despite international human rights conventions recognising the need for action. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals include a target to end child marriage by 2030. Despite this, nearly 50% of young Roma women marry before the age of 18 and one in three becomes pregnant during adolescence.

Globally, over 650 million women experience the severe consequences of early marriage and motherhood, which include:

Increased risks of health problems, particularly sexual, reproductive and mental health

Limited freedom, autonomy and economic opportunities,

Barriers to education and employment

Higher likelihood of living in poverty and social exclusion

In Europe, early marriage rates are particularly high among Roma communities. Among Roma girls aged 13-17 and 15-19, over 40% are married or have a ‘companion’. Preliminary research results from an ongoing study in Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Romania found that 93.6% of Roma women were married between the ages of 12 –18, with 46.3% marrying as young as 12–15. Additionally, 66.7% of Roma women had their first child between 12-18, while 20.4% gave birth between the ages of 12-15.

Roma Influencers Network

The Roma Influencers Network project, funded under the Erasmus+ program, addresses the harmful practice of early marriages and early motherhood in Roma communities. By empowering, supporting, and raising awareness, particularly among women & girls, the project seeks to change behaviours and attitudes to reduce and eliminate these practices. Led by KLIMAKA NGO (Greece), the consortium consists of five partners from four countries: Cairde (Ireland), Cesis and Cooperactiva (Portugal), and Sastipen (Romania).