Dr Milka Sokolović joins EPHA as new Director-General

EPHA is pleased to announce that Dr Milka Sokolović will join the European Public Health Alliance as its new Director General on 6 April.

Dr Sokolović brings to EPHA over twenty years of experience in scientific research, science communication and stakeholder relations, with a solid track record in establishing and developing successful partnerships, advocacy, and organizational development, brought in from her previous roles as Head of Food & Health Science at the European Food Information Council, as Director of the Advanced Programme of the European Nutrition Leadership Platform, and from her academic career at the University of Amsterdam. Milka holds a PhD in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Amsterdam, and a degree in Biology from the University of Belgrade, and is the author of several scientific publications.

On her appointment, Dr Sokolović said: “For a quarter of a century EPHA has been the voice of Europeans for public health, making me only humbled by this appointment. I am excited about the challenges and possibilities that being at EPHA’s helm brings, and I am delighted to support its important next steps with my work ethic, expertise and personality. In these times of intense global public health challenges and increased awareness of the interconnection between people’s health and the state of economy, EPHA’s advocacy work is becoming ever more important.

Following the synergies of the European Commission’s EU4Health Programme, and the WHO European Region’s Work Programme, I see EPHA as raising the bar in supporting public health measures, connecting stakeholders across sectors and geographies, bringing science into every public health equation, taking a lead in solidarity and leaving no one behind, and becoming a partner to count on in making a difference.”

EPHA President, Alice Chapman-Hatchett, commented:

“In a time where the spotlight of the whole world has been focused on health and public health, I am delighted that Dr Sokolović will be leading EPHA forward. Her public health experience in food and nutrition will be a great asset to EPHA, and she is ideally suited to seizing the moment to make the case at the highest levels for better health for all.”