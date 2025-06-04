Financing zero pollution action for better health in the next EU budget

The European Union (EU) long-term budget is a key instrument that sets the framework for what the EU will spend on, and how much, across a list of core priorities. The next EU budget or multiannual financial framework (MFF) will start in 2027 and end in 2034. From a health perspective, the financing for the implementation of laws or other measures to prevent pollution are crucial to reduce existing rates of ill-health and prevent further suffering.

People’s health is threatened like never before from climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this triple crisis is responsible for almost 20% of all deaths in the European region. Everyone’s health in the EU is at risk, but some are more vulnerable than others, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, those already sick or those facing socio economic health inequalities.

Air pollution is the top environmental threat to health in Europe, with 96% of the urban population breathing unhealthy air. Fine particulate pollution (PM 2.5) is consistently over 30% higher in the EU’s poorest regions, the European Environment Agency (EEA) found.

The economic cost of pollution keeps growing

Exposure to Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) costs the EU up to €157 billion annually (1.23% of the EU’s GDP) in healthcare expenses and lost earning potential. Moreover, cleaning up contamination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)–also known as forever chemicals, as they do not break down in the environment or the human body–are estimated to cost 100 billion euros every year. Health-related costs for PFAS exposure are estimated to reach up to 84 billion euros every year.

Commitments do not match implementation

The 8th Environmental Action Programme (8EAP) legally binds the EU to significantly reduce pollution by 2030 and to ensure a transition to a pollution-free environment. Yet the latest EU Zero Pollution Monitoring and Outlook Report underlined that stronger action is needed to reach the EU’s zero pollution targets for 2030.

Zero pollution not a priority

The European Commission wants to “stay the course” on climate and environmental commitments. However, the current thinking on new budget priorities focus on competitiveness, security, and strategic autonomy, increasingly defined as military defence, leaving out the challenge of pollution.

Underfunding public health costs lives

If the post-2027 MFF does not prioritise financing zero pollution objectives with health-protective measures from the triple crisis, legally binding commitments will be missed, with serious consequences to public health, especially for vulnerable populations who are disproportionately exposed to environmental threats.

Therefore, public health should be central to the EU’s financial future. This means stepping up of EU investments in better health -not pollution, strengthening health safeguards and performance, and ending EU subsidies to fossil fuel by 2027.

Claudio’s .