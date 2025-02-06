Holding back is no option. Women must show up, stand up, and speak up to safeguard science for better health equity

Guest article by Dr. Kristine Sørensen, Director, Global Health Literacy Academy.

Born on March 8—International Women’s Day—and deeply committed to advancing health literacy, I hold the role of women in science in high regard, recognising its importance in improving healthcare access and health equity.Yet, even in a highly educated country like Denmark with a high degree of welfare, there are gender issues at stake when it comes to scientific impact. For instance, I have in recent years been applauded by Clarivate as a highly cited researcher who has demonstrated significant and broad influence – a nomination for which I am very grateful. However, when examining all Danish nominations in 2024, only 7% of us were women.

In healthcare, women comprise the majority of the global health workforce, serving as nurses, doctors, midwives, and community health workers who deliver essential care and bridge gaps in underserved areas. Yet, at top level of the organizations the positions are mostly occupied by men. Despite the strong contributions, women may face significant barriers such as gender bias, unequal pay, and underrepresentation in leadership and funding opportunities. When striving for a better balance, it is important to break down systemic barriers and empower women in healthcare and science, to unlock their full potential, fostering more inclusive, equitable, and impactful advancements in both fields.

In my view, women’s leadership and participation cannot be taken for granted but needs to be nurtured actively as part of personal and professional development planning to enhance the level of engagement. Holding back is no option. Women must equally improve their willingness to show up, stand up, and speak up to safeguard science for better health equity and outcomes. It demands a personal as well as an institutional commitment to support progress and increase the impact.

All voices matters, no matter what gender you represent. Shared, inclusive solutions are foundational for success and by paying attention to gender-perspectives and practices, we can improve our common efforts to push the integration of women in science and healthcare to the next level.