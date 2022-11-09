Joint Statement on the Revision of the Pharmaceutical Legislation

Enhancing patients’ access to high-quality and affordable medicinal products across the European Union while preserving the financial sustainability of healthcare systems should be the overarching aim of the current revision of the general pharmaceutical legislation. Civil society organisations representing healthcare providers, patients, healthcare professionals and payers have joined forces to outline how the revision of the general pharmaceutical legislation should:

Foster affordability to improve access to high-quality medicinal products, Improve the assessment and evidence requirement of medicinal products’ effectiveness and safety, and Ensure a sufficient supply of medicinal products and combat shortages.

We call on the European Commission to include the considerations that have been put forward in this joint statement in the revision of the general pharmaceutical legislation.