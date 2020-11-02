Select Page

Let’s talk access! Improve timely patient access to affordable medicines

by | Nov 2, 2020 | Universal Access and Affordable Medicines | Latest Developments

In response to the European Commission’s consultation on its new Pharmaceutical Strategy, the European Public Health Alliance highlights the need for action on the availability, affordability, sustainability and security of supply of medicines. Shortages and availability of medicines is a systemic problem which create challenges for the medicine supply chain and have heavy consequences on patients’ health & safety. The harmonization & reinforcement of notification rules across the EU will contribute to better understanding the root causes of shortages. The EU should create early warning systems and a permanent system for monitoring medicine shortages – requiring all medicines marketed in the EU to have accompanying European shortage management and prevention plans. The EU can help improve affordability of medicines for health systems by

  1. Supporting the EU countries in better assessing and/or evaluating the value of medicines, meaning the effectiveness of a (new) medicine compared with existing ones
  2.  Helping EU countries share experiences and pool expertise on pricing and procurement methods;
  3. Facilitating, market entry and a healthy market functioning for generics and biosimilars.

While working on improving the EU pharmaceuticals framework, the European Commission should focus on improve patients’ access to medicines and reduce shortages, as well as supporting innovation for unmet needs.

