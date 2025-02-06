Seeing is believing: the power of role models for women and girls in science

Guest article by Isabel Castanho, Junior Faculty, Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC); Host of the She Has a PhD Podcast from The Non-Conformist Scientist (ncscientist.com).

The persistent underrepresentation of women in leadership positions sends a clear message: systemic barriers to equity are still strong and pervasive. For girls and young women aspiring to careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), visibility matters. Seeing women in leadership roles driving innovation transforms abstract aspirations into attainable realities.

As a neuroscientist and advocate for women in science, I have witnessed the profound impact of representation. However, representation alone is not enough; we must amplify the voices of women leaders, ensuring they reach those who need to hear them the most. That is why I host the podcast She Has a PhD, which spotlights inspiring women leaders in science, delving into their journeys, challenges, and triumphs. By sharing their stories, the team behind the podcast hopes to empower the next generation to envision themselves as leaders and changemakers.

The path to equity is one place where women in science are indispensable. For example, I study Alzheimer’s disease – a condition that disproportionately affects women – and I see firsthand how vital it is to include diverse perspectives in science. Research shows that diverse teams yield more innovative solutions, and this is especially critical when addressing health disparities that uniquely impact women. Elevating and giving voice to women in leadership positions in health research ensures that their perspectives and lived experiences inform decisions, driving meaningful change.

Yet, systemic barriers persist. Implicit bias, limited mentorship, and unequal opportunities are still obstacles that many (if not most) women experience throughout their careers. Addressing these challenges requires a collective effort, from policy changes that support career progression to platforms that celebrate and share the successes of women in science.

As we mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on February 11, I encourage us all to reflect on this: how can we amplify the visibility of women leaders in science to inspire future generations? Through initiatives like She Has a PhD and concerted efforts across academia, industry, and policymaking, to name a few, we can move closer to a world where every girl knows her potential is limitless.

Let us celebrate and amplify the voices of women in science, not just this month, but every day, by supporting platforms, policies, and initiatives that foster representation and equity. Together, we can build a future where the next generation of women scientists lead the way in creating a healthier, more equitable world.

Connect with Isabel on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/in/isabelcastanho) or Bluesky (@isabelscst).