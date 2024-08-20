The impact of climate change on health in Italy: challenges, opportunities, and ISDE’s role

Guest Article by Francesco Romizi, Letizia Proserpi, Claudio Gianotti, Pietro Forghieri, International Society of Doctors for Environment (ISDE) and Paolo Lauriola, European Public Health Alliance (EPHA)

Every day, some of the most reliable institutions across the world are sounding the alarm about the current risk posed by the Climate Crisis we are facing. “The global-average temperature for the past 12 months (July 2023 – June 2024) is the highest on record, at 0.76°C above the 1991-2020 average and 1.64°C above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average” (Copernicus, August 7th, 2024).

Climate change poses a growing threat to public health in Italy, with impacts ranging from increased respiratory diseases to the spread of vector-borne illnesses. According to Our World in Data, extreme temperatures already cause significant mortality worldwide and in Italy, and this trend is expected to worsen. Furthermore, the increased use of air conditioning to combat rising temperatures is contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating climate change and its health impacts.

Challenges:

Heatwaves: Italy has experienced a rise in the frequency and intensity of heatwaves. These events particularly affect vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Heatwaves can lead to heatstroke, dehydration, and exacerbation of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

Air Quality: Increased temperatures and pollution levels result in poorer air quality. This exacerbates conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Urban areas, with higher concentrations of vehicles and industrial activities, are particularly affected.

Vector-Borne Diseases: Climate change expands the range of habitats suitable for vectors such as mosquitoes and ticks. This can lead to an increased incidence of diseases like malaria, dengue fever, and Lyme disease. The changing climate also affects the life cycles and population dynamics of these vectors.

Water-Borne Diseases and Food Security: Extreme weather events such as floods and droughts affect water quality and availability, potentially leading to water-borne diseases like cholera and gastroenteritis. Additionally, these events can disrupt agriculture, threatening food security and nutrition.

Opportunities:

Renewable Energy: Investing in renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. This transition not only addresses climate change but also promotes public health.

Sustainable Urban Planning: Incorporating green spaces, enhancing public transportation, and creating pedestrian-friendly areas can reduce urban heat islands, improve air quality, and promote physical activity. These measures also enhance the overall quality of life in urban environments.

Public Awareness and Education: Raising awareness about the health impacts of climate change can drive community-led initiatives and behavioural changes. Education campaigns can empower individuals to adopt sustainable practices and support policies that protect health and the environment.

Health System Preparedness: Strengthening health systems to better respond to climate-related health risks is crucial. This includes developing early warning systems for heatwaves, improving disease surveillance, and ensuring healthcare facilities are resilient to extreme weather events.

ISDE’s Role

The International Society of Doctors for the Environment (ISDE) is a key player in addressing the health impacts of climate change in Italy. Through research, advocacy, and education, ISDE works to protect public health and promote sustainable development.

Research and Publications

ISDE conducts and disseminates research on the health effects of environmental changes. Their studies provide valuable data that help policy decisions and public health strategies. Recent publications have highlighted the links between air pollution, climate change, and health outcomes.

Advocacy

ISDE actively engages with policymakers, advocating for regulations that reduce environmental health risks. This includes lobbying for stricter air quality standards, promoting renewable energy policies, and supporting initiatives that address climate change.

Education and Training

ISDE organises workshops, seminars, and training programmes to educate healthcare professionals about climate-related health issues. These programmes aim to build capacity within the healthcare sector to address and mitigate the health impacts of climate change.

Projects and Activities

Climate-Health Watch: This initiative monitors and reports on the health impacts of climate change, providing real-time data to inform public health responses. By tracking indicators such as heatwave-related hospital admissions and vector-borne disease outbreaks, ISDE helps to identify and address emerging health threats.

Green Hospitals Initiative: ISDE promotes sustainable practices within healthcare facilities, encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, waste reduction measures, and sustainable procurement practices. This initiative aims to reduce the environmental footprint of healthcare services while improving health outcomes.

Community Outreach: Engaging communities is a core aspect of ISDE’s work. Through public campaigns, educational programmes, and partnerships with local organisations, ISDE raises awareness about the health impacts of climate change and promotes community resilience.

Conclusion

According to the Lancet Editorial (August 2024),“As climate change-health actors move forward it will not be enough to simply count increasing initiatives, roles and resolutions, but rather we must increasingly evaluate the effects of these actions with measurable and time bounded criteria, so that health involvement in climate policy and climate considerations in health policy can develop through an iterative learning process. Health arguments may be powerful, but this only makes it more important that they are used effectively and appropriately.”

Accordingly addressing the health impacts of climate change in Italy requires a multifaceted approach that includes understanding the challenges, seizing opportunities, and leveraging the efforts of organisations like ISDE and EPHA. By promoting research, advocacy, and education, ISDE plays a crucial role in protecting public health and fostering sustainable development. As climate change continues to pose significant health risks, the work of ISDE and EPHA becomes increasingly vital.