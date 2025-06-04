World Environment Day: Plastic-free, sustainable care starts with nursing

By Rose Gallagher, Professional lead Sustainability, Royal College of Nursing

Nursing, as a profession, is critical to the delivery of care – and with that central role comes a significant environmental footprint. Approximately 3.6 million nurses in Europe deliver care on a 24-hour basis, working in people’s homes, hospitals, prisons and care facilities. As the primary users of medical consumables, nurses generate the most waste, most of which is plastic based or wrapped. Most of this plastic is single use, because of actual or perceived risks associated with infection, or convenience, factors that have unintentionally driven the global crisis of plastics pollution.

Plastics alternatives are limited but urgently needed in care settings, as vital components of items used to protect staff as personal protective equipment (PPE), deliver vital fluid or drug infusions to patients, support tensile strength in materials such as wipes and textiles, and waterproof barriers in incontinence or protective aids.

Connecting the dots: climate and health co-benefits of reducing plastics in health and care settings

Globally it’s estimated that annual plastic consumption is 15 million tonnes – equivalent to half of the total plastic waste collected in the EU in 2021. While the exact amount of plastics used in healthcare is unknown and varies between countries, estimates suggest that plastics contribute up to 30% of total healthcare waste. This demonstrates the challenge and urgent need to develop new, sustainable materials in healthcare settings, and to shift towards a circular economy for existing medical products.

Tackling the use of plastics in healthcare settings is important, not just because of pollution and waste, but because these materials are derived from oil, a fossil fuel. The urgency to move away from fossil fuels is a core component of climate mitigation strategies, which have become a growing priority within the public health community. Curbing plastic use supports this goal by lowering fossil fuel demand and reducing the environmental impact of the sector.

Importantly, transitioning away from plastics brings major health co-benefits. Lower plastic production and disposal reduce air and water pollution, which can decrease the risk of developing certain cancers, respiratory illness, heart disease, and premature death. It also has the potential to contribute to a rapid and just transition to cheaper renewable energy for citizens by cutting fossil fuel dependency and enabling the redirection of investments into sustainable alternatives.

Mobilization and leadership for a plastic-free future

Plastic pollution, however, remains a major challenge, with its insidious impact on human health as well as oceans, wildlife and food chains globally, healthcare demand being a major contributor. As the plastics industry and demand for ‘medical plastics’ grows, all nations and sectors have a responsibility to act and influence change. This means taking meaningful steps to enable the reduction of plastic use and to accelerate the development and adoption of sustainable alternatives.

Success in reducing plastics will require societal, government, and individual action. While demand for health and care services is unlikely to reduce in the short term, efforts to raise awareness of the harmful effects of plastics production, use and disposal among healthcare professionals, manufacturers and suppliers, healthcare procurement agencies and providers such as hospitals, are a vital first step.

Nurses in particular represent a powerful but underutilized force for change. As the largest segment of the global health workforce, 29 million strong, nurses have unique insights into clinical practice, procurement decisions, and the challenges of policy implementation. Their leadership is central to achieving the goals of the UN Global Plastics Treaty, especially as health remains a core policy priority and driver for economic growth.

With the right support, policies, and enforcement of waste targets, opportunities for change are within reach. This World Environment Day, let us commit to engaging and empowering the global nursing workforce to improve both human and planetary health, and help build a future free from plastic pollution.