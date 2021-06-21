The ECDC can play a leading role in ensuring vaccine equity, says EPHA

The European Public Health Alliance has called on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to take action in the monitoring of monitoring of the vaccine distribution within EU Member States, following concerns regarding the risk of delay and exclusion of many vulnerable groups, such as people experiencing homelessness or living in precarious conditions, those without residence or with irregular migration status (such as refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented migrants), persons with disabilities (whether physical, sensory, intellectual or psychosocial disabilities) and their support network, including personal assistants, interpreters and family carers, prisoners, Roma, ethnic minorities, and sex workers, from access to COVID-19 vaccines through national vaccine deployment strategies.

The letter follows an earlier call to the European Commission outlining a 12-point action plan on how underserved populations need to be included and prioritised in national vaccination strategies and makes the following recommendations to the ECDC: