EPHA leads calls for a 12 point plan for vaccine equity in the EU

The European Public Health Alliance, the European Patients Forum, the European Disability Forum and the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants have today written to the European Commission to ask them to implement a 12 point plan to ensure equitable allocation and prioritisation of COVID-19 vaccines. In a letter to European Commissioners Kyriakides, Dalli and Schmit, supported by 19 other national and European health and civic organisations, they call for people from marginalised communities such as the homeless; refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented migrants; persons with disabilities (whether physical, sensory, intellectual or psychosocial disabilities) and their support network; prisoners, Roma, ethnic minorities; sex workers; to urgently be included and prioritised in EU Member States’ national vaccination strategies.

Despite the identification of vulnerable populations as priority groups in the October 2020 European Commission Communication on preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination strategies and vaccine deployment, more action is needed to ensure vaccine equity becomes a reality across the EU: