21 Organisations Call on Commissioner Várhelyi for Urgent Action on Unhealthy Food Environments

Today, EPHA joined a coalition of 20 other civil society organisations, health associations, and organisations representing medical professionals in addressing an open letter to the European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare, Olivér Várhelyi. The letter calls for immediate, comprehensive EU policy action to tackle unhealthy food environments and address the heavy burden of diet-linked non-communicable diseases.

While the coalition welcomes the European Commission’s forthcoming study on Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs), the message to Commissioner Várhelyi and fellow Commissioners is clear: policymakers must not delay action on what we already know. Today’s food environments are inherently stacked against healthy diets. Unhealthy, ultra-processed products high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) dominate marketing, shop shelves, and online spaces, while affordable, healthy whole foods remain out of reach for many—rendering the concept of “free choice” an illusion, particularly for lower-income households.

Immediate Policy Demands

Pending the outcomes of the UPF study, the coalition urges the European Commission to take a whole-portfolio approach and implement immediate measures: