Addressing food insecurity during the COVID-19 national lockdowns: the case of Italy 

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every area of our life and the food industry and food supply chain are no exception. Food insecurity, a condition defined by limited or uncertain access to sufficient, nutritious and safe food for an active, healthy life, is one of the social determinants of health, and hence, plays a crucial role in the well-being and health of individuals.

A study issued under EPHA’s article series on health inequalities, presents the response of organisations that address food insecurity in the Italian territory during the 2020 national lockdowns. The study analyses the strengths and weaknesses of the response, particularly concerning the territorial network and the newly emerged vulnerabilities in order to identify a replicable model and integrable response chains. Finally, the authors provide guidelines and policy recommendations on how authorities, decision-makers, and different associations at the national and international levels can tackle food insecurity.