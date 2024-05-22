Advancing Health Equity and Sustainability: JACARDI’s Journey to Reduce the Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes

Guest Article by Benedetta Armocida, Coordinator; Beatrice Formenti, Project Manager; and Graziano Onder, Scientific Coordinator (JACARDI)

As we navigate the complex landscape of public health, initiatives like JACARDI are valuable steps on the way to reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and diabetes (DM) across Europe. Started in November 2023 and lasting four years, JACARDI is a Joint Action of Member States, part of the EU4Health Programme 2021-2027, and stands as a testament to collaborative efforts in pursuit of healthier and more equitable societies.

With participation from 21 European countries and 76 partners, JACARDI launches 142 pilot projects, representing a significant opportunity to improve CVD and DM prevention and management. Through this, JACARDI is committed to implementing best practices and innovative strategies throughout the entire “patient journey”. This concept is the pillar of JACARDI’s structure and commences by improving health literacy and raising awareness among general and target populations, moves through primary prevention and screening of CVD and DM among high-risk populations, and then addresses people living with CVD and DM and their health service providers, through the improvement of service paths and (self) management, including through digital tools, and completing the path by supporting and encouraging the labour participation of people living with these diseases.

As Scientific Coordinator (Graziano Onder), I immediately recognise the importance of developing an innovative Work Package on methodology, which aims to develop and implement a methodological framework to guide all the pilot projects in the design, preparation, implementation, monitoring, reporting, and assessment processes. We believe that this framework can be used as a shared tool also for other projects. Our methodological approach also encompasses transversal and intersectional aspects, ensuring a harmonised and efficient approach for all JA activities, and a rigorous and multidimensional evaluation. Through this, JACARDI uncovers new approaches to enhance healthcare systems, grounded in evidence-based practices and current needs, while adopting the lens of equity and sustainability throughout the entire methodological and implementation process.

As Coordination Team, we have embedded equity at the core of JACARDI’s mission. By prioritising diverse perspectives and acknowledging persistent health inequities, JACARDI seeks to develop inclusive strategies that address disparities in disease distribution and management. We are particularly proud to mention that to our knowledge, JACARDI is the first large-scale programme to apply a systematic and harmonised approach for integrating equity and diversity perspectives in all activities transversally.

Moreover, sustainability and cooperation are essential pillars of JACARDI’s vision. By maximising synergies with other initiatives and stakeholders, JACARDI envisions a sustainable network united in the pursuit of a healthier and more equitable Europe.

As Coordinator and Project Manager (Benedetta Armocida and Beatrice Formenti) of this ambitious Initiative, we recognise the transformative power of gender-inclusive leadership. JACARDI pioneers gender-transformative approaches, advocating for gender equity in public health leadership and empowering the next generation of leaders. By breaking down systemic barriers and nurturing diverse perspectives, JACARDI sets a new leadership paradigm focused on collaboration, empathy, and inclusivity.

In conclusion, JACARDI’s journey embodies the values of equity, sustainability, and inclusive leadership. As we forge ahead, let us continue to prioritise these principles, working together to build healthier communities and a brighter future for all.

Additional information:

LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jacardi/

Website: https://jacardi.eu/