Advocating for Liver Health: The Role of ELPA and the Impact of the Recent EU Elections

Guest Article by Beatrice Credi, Head of Brussels Office, European Liver Patients’ Association (ELPA)

Linking Liver Health to Public Health

Liver health is intrinsically linked to the overall public health landscape. Chronic liver diseases, such as hepatitis, fatty liver disease, and liver cancer, pose significant public health challenges, affecting millions of Europeans. These conditions not only impact individual patients and their families but also place a heavy burden on healthcare systems and economies. Addressing liver health comprehensively requires integrated public health strategies that encompass prevention, early diagnosis, and effective treatment. The outcome of the EU elections presents a vital opportunity to advocate for such holistic approaches within the broader public health framework. By working with the newly elected representatives who prioritise health issues, including liver health, we can work towards a future where liver diseases are effectively managed and prevented, improving the quality of life for countless individuals.

The Significance of the EU Elections for Health Policy

The recent EU elections hold significant importance for ELPA and the broader public health community. These elections determined the composition of the European Parliament, which has a substantial influence on health policy and funding decisions within the European Union. For ELPA, having supportive policymakers in the European Parliament means better opportunities to advocate for comprehensive liver health strategies, increased research funding, and improved access to care for liver patients. Moreover, the elections provided a platform for raising awareness about liver diseases and the necessity of robust health policies. Ensuring that elected officials understand the critical issues surrounding liver health can lead to more effective legislative measures and resources dedicated to combating liver diseases.

The Mission and Impact of ELPA

The European Liver Patients’ Association (ELPA) is a prominent organisation dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of liver patients across Europe. Established in 2005, ELPA’s mission is to promote the interests of individuals affected by liver diseases through advocacy, education, and support. By fostering a strong network of liver patient groups, ELPA works to raise awareness, influence policy, and ensure that liver health remains a priority on the public health agenda. As liver diseases often go unnoticed until they reach critical stages, ELPA’s role in early detection, prevention, and research is crucial for improving outcomes and reducing the burden of liver diseases in Europe.

Together, We Are Stronger

The role of ELPA and its partners in advocating for liver patients and influencing health policy is more crucial than ever. The recent EU elections offer a pivotal moment for shaping the future of Europe’s liver health and public health. By engaging with newly elected officials and supporting candidates committed to robust health policies, we can ensure that liver health receives the attention it deserves. This benefits those directly affected by liver diseases and contributes to a healthier, more resilient population. As we move forward, let us recognise the importance of our collective voice in shaping a healthier future for all.