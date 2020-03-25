EPHA joined 61 organisations including patients, consumers, healthcare professionals, trade unions and public interest organisations in expressing our views on the importance of the role of public support to research and development during the current pandemic.
Since January, the European Commission and national governments have mobilised millions of Euros to promote research on COVID-19. We believe that an effective response requires that all these necessary medical tools are free of charge at the point of delivery, particularly for vulnerable populations.
We join the European Alliance for Responsible R&D and Affordable Medicines and the other signatories in strongly recommending that the EU institutions and national governments incorporate collective, pro-public safeguards, such as transparency regarding public contributions, accessibility and affordability clauses and non-exclusive licences for exploitation of end-result products, in current and future funding calls and investments. These measures will eventually ensure the vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus reach those who need them and save numerous lives.
