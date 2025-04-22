All eyes on the upcoming Multiannual Financial Framework

The negotiations for the post-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) are already at the centre of EU discussions. This issue is particularly relevant for civil society organisations (CSOs) to engage in, in a context where CSOs are constantly challenged, by a shrinking civic space across the EU and difficulties securing funding. The EU4Health grants for CSOs are still not published for this year, the LIFE grants have been facing disinformation attacks, and there are risks of spillovers to other funding programmes. The global situation with the cuts on USAID is impacting both civil society organisations and public health across the world. It is paramount for the EU to learn the lessons from COVID-19 and keep health a priority. However, we see a risk for public health to be de-prioritised on the political agenda.

It is essential that public health, including support to civil society organisations in accessing sustainable means of funding, is prioritised and adequately funded in the next MFF. The way EU funding is organised sets the priorities for the EU in the next years. The EU4Health programme should be continued in the next long-term budget of the EU, to address growing health challenges and truly implement an ambitious European Health Union. To name but a few of these challenges, health systems and the workforce are in crisis and should be supported by strong investments in order to face future crises and strengthen access to healthcare for citizens. The growing burden of non-communicable diseases is also an urgent issue to tackle by investing in prevention.

Providing ambitious investments for public health is aligned with the new European Commission’s priority of competitiveness. Investing in a healthy Europe and focusing on wellbeing contributes to healthy societies and economy. While defence and security are a priority in the recent global context, it is relevant to note that health is also part of security concerns. Health is a pillar of democracy and should be considered as such when planning the EU’s post-2027 long-term budget.

EPHA will develop advocacy activities around the MFF negotiations, especially by taking part in the activities organised by the EU4Health Civil Society Alliance, a network of over 30 health civil society organisations, whose secretariat is co-chaired by EPHA and the European Patients’ Forum. The EU4Health Civil Society Alliance will focus on key messages for health to be considered in the upcoming MFF, among other activities.

In this month’s EPHA’s newsletter, we will focus on upcoming advocacy activities on the MFF, how to protect investments supporting public health policy, and addressing public health issues. We also explore the activities of the EU4Health Civil Society and look back to the event the network organised in the European Parliament on March 26th.