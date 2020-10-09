An EU health programme for public health – how will MEPs vote?

As Members of the European Parliament Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee (ENVI) votes on the EU4Health Programme, EPHA has prepared a number of voting recommendations for them to consider, as they finalise their position. To ensure a strong public health programme, our proposals are based on the following principles:

1. Include the commercial determinants of health and one health concept in the Programme;

2. Guarantee disease prevention and health promotion;

3. Promote evidence, right based and multisectoral responses to communicable diseases;

4. Develop a European strategic framework to tackle non communicable diseases and support national actions;

5. Ensure affordable access to quality medicinal products, care and prevention services;

6. Implement the Health in All Policies approach by compulsory health impact assessments;

7. Tackle the cross-cutting health aspects and connections with other Commission policies including the EU Green Deal and Horizon Europe;

8. Address soaring health inequalities;

9. Ensure meaningful involvement of public interest NGOs to implement the policies.

Download EPHA’s voting recommendations below