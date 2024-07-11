Call for the appointment of a Vice-President for Health, Wellbeing and Social Rights

The EU4Health Civil Society Alliance has published a letter to European Commission President nominee Ursula von der Leyen calling for the appointment of a Vice-President for Health, Wellbeing and Social Rights. This appointment will ensure that:

Health is maintained as a political priority on the EU agenda and the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic are applied.

The European Health Union is further implemented, strengthened and deepened, with appropriate funding under the next Multiannual Financial Framework (2028-2034).