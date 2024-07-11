Become a member

July 11, 2024

Call for the appointment of a Vice-President for Health, Wellbeing and Social Rights

The EU4Health Civil Society Alliance has published a letter to European Commission President nominee Ursula von der Leyen calling for the appointment of a Vice-President for Health, Wellbeing and Social Rights. This appointment will ensure that: 

 

  • Health is maintained as a political priority on the EU agenda and the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic are applied. 
  • The European Health Union is further implemented, strengthened and deepened, with appropriate funding under the next Multiannual Financial Framework (2028-2034). 
  • A strong and coordinated EU health policy to counter current pressing challenges and ensure the sustainability of health systems is fostered. 
