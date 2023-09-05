EU4Health Civil Society Alliance event in the European Parliament called for better, more sustainable ways of funding for civil society organisations of all sectors

Context

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) across the EU are facing increasing barriers in the implementation of their activities, as outlined in the 2022 European Commission’s rule of law report and a European Civic Forum report.

In addition to a shrinking civic space, CSOs are facing difficulties in securing safe, regular, and sustainable funding. As there is a wide discrepancy in the availability of sustainable funding for CSOs across policy sectors, CSOs in some sectors are particularly affected.

Access to sustainable and regular funding allows CSOs to plan their activities, advocate for the public interest, and give an effective voice to citizens, in particular vulnerable groups. In particular, EU funding through operating grants is a vital source of funding that allows European CSOs to support EU policy making in an efficient, sustainable and independent way.

This event aimed at shedding light on the situation of health CSOs, as part of the EU4Health CSA campaign to ensure that DG SANTE maintains the Operating Grants in the EU4Health work programme, and reinstates them in a multiannual framework. In 2021, health CSOs faced the prospect of losing public funding through these Operating Grants. These were partially reinstated only thanks to an extensive, well-coordinated advocacy campaign led by health CSOs and several Member States. However, since then, the Operating Grants have been awarded on a year-by-year basis, with restrictive eligibility criteria. Health CSOs therefore continue to face an uncertain landscape, with no guarantee that the programme will be maintained in the future.

European institutions play an essential role in supporting CSOs across the Union. Against this background, MEP István Ujhelyi partnered with the EU4Health Civil Society Alliance for this event to discuss ways of ensuring sustainable funding of civil society organisations across sectors through consistent EU frameworks. In addition to EPHA and the EU4Health Civil Society Alliance, the panel gathered representatives from the European Environmental Bureau, Civil Society Europe, SAFE Food Advocacy, Health Care Without Harm Europe, EuroHealthNet and FEANTSA, presenting insights from funding programmes such as LIFE, CERV, ESF+/EaSi, and EU4Health.