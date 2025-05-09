Building Better Indicators for Mental Health and Wellbeing – EPHA Focus Group Consensus Report

This report presents a series of expert-informed suggestions for improving mental health and wellbeing indicators, drawing on insights from a focus group that brought together specialists from academic, policy, and clinical backgrounds. It begins by highlighting the importance of adopting a wider, more comprehensive, and positively framed approach to measuring and monitoring mental wellbeing. The report then examines existing frameworks, evaluating both their potential and their limitations, before introducing the indicators proposed through this collaborative exchange.
Contributors
Facilitators
Jaisalmer de Frutos Lucas (European Public Health Alliance)
Brigid Transon (European Public Health Alliance)
Experts
Line Farah (France Ministry of Health)
Sofía de la Fuente Garcia (The University of Edinburgh)
Lars Münter (Nordic Wellbeing Academy)
Almudena Trucharte (Universidad Camilo José Cela, Universidad Complutense de Madrid)
Lucía Vaquero (New York University, Universidad Complutense de Madrid)