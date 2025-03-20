Championing Women’s Cancer Rights: A Call for Policy Action

Guest article by Marion L’hôte, Senior Policy Officer, European Cancer Organisation (ECO)

According to the European Commission, European Cancer Information System, every year, more than 1.2 million women are diagnosed with cancer in the European Union, with nearly 600,000 tragically losing their lives to the disease.

Cancer presents numerous multifaceted challenges, extending beyond the realms of healthcare. Women interact with the disease in many different manners, as citizens taking part in screening activities, yet also as patients, encountering unique and gender-related physical, emotional, and economic obstacles, impacting their quality of life. In addition, women healthcare professionals, researchers, caregivers and advocates experience their own sets of challenges and systemic struggles, which are currently under-recognised and under-addressed. Despite their essential role in cancer care and policy, women continue to face gender-related disparities that affect both their well-being and professional advancement.

The scope of the issue

Today, an estimated 12 million European women are living with cancer. When we consider the millions more affected — whether as caregivers, family members, or professionals working in the field — the case for strong and targeted policy intervention becomes undeniable. There are more than 12 million reasons for action!

Recognising this urgency, the European Cancer Organisation (ECO), in collaboration with MEP Romana Jerković, hosted a high-level event at the European Parliament in Brussels on 6 March, marking International Women’s Rights Day. Building on the key findings of the Women & Cancer Policy Report published in November 2024, this event brought together policymakers and stakeholders to discuss one pressing issue: the need to strengthen women’s cancer rights and ensure they are fully integrated into the next EU Gender Equality Strategy.

To address existing disparities and drive meaningful change, ECO presented five essential women’s cancer rights — core principles that must guide future policymaking:

The Right to Access HPV Vaccination The Right to Access Screening The Right to Access Fertility Treatment The Right to Recognition of Your Carer Rights The Right to Fair and Equal Treatment in the Oncology Workforce

As part of its ongoing mission to tackle inequalities in cancer care, the European Cancer Organisation will continue advocating for these rights throughout the year under the mandate of its Inequalities Network. To get in touch, you may contact marion.lhote@europeancancer.org