Clean Air Actions under the 2020 Work Programme of the European Commission

Air pollution is the top environmental threat to health, leading to 400 000 premature deaths per year across the EU. European citizens are deeply aware of the risks of breathing dirty air, and recent Eurobarometer data shows that they require urgent action to protect public health and the environment.

EPHA has joined 7 health and environmental civil society organisations in voicing European citizens’ concerns, and has co-signed a letter to Executive Vice-Presidents Timmermans and Dombrovskis and Commissioner Sinkevičius calling on them to translate the ambition stated in the Communication on the European Green Deal into concrete clean air steps in the 2020 Work Programme of the European Commission.

This includes, for 2020: