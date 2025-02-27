Clean Industrial Deal: Public Health and Environmental Considerations Now Needed

The European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) has welcomed the European Commission’s Clean Industrial Deal (CID), recognising its potential to drive industrial decarbonisation and help Europe achieve its climate goals.

EPHA is now urging policymakers to ensure the deal integrates key public health and environmental considerations to deliver a truly sustainable industrial future.

The Clean Industrial Deal, which outlines a roadmap for reducing emissions and transitioning Europe’s industrial sector to a more sustainable model, must go further in addressing the public health implications of industrial activities, according to EPHA. While the deal sets off to align industrial policy with climate goals, the continued reliance on fossil fuels, particularly natural gas, remains a major concern – together with the limited attention devoted to pollution reduction in the Commission’s Communication.

“We cannot afford to let the Clean Industrial Deal fall short of its potential to protect public health from the climate and pollution crises. But this can only happen if industrial policy fully aligns with public health protection, pollution reduction, and climate goals,” said Sara Bertucci, Policy Manager for Global Public Health at EPHA. “Without this alignment, we risk creating an industrial sector that fails to deliver on health and climate objectives.”

EPHA is calling for the Clean Industrial Deal to focus on three key areas to ensure a healthier and more sustainable industrial transition:

Drive ambitious pollution reduction : EPHA urges policymakers to adopt industrial measures that can drive substantial pollution reduction to protect public health, prevent disease, and reduce the health and economic costs of air pollution

: EPHA urges policymakers to adopt industrial measures that can drive substantial pollution reduction to protect public health, prevent disease, and reduce the health and economic costs of air pollution Fast and fair clean energy transition : A rapid transition to electrification powered by non-polluting renewables is essential. EPHA recommends clear targets for fossil fuel phase-out and rapid electrification, ensuring energy access for all while protecting society from the public health impacts of the accelerating climate crisis.

: A rapid transition to electrification powered by non-polluting renewables is essential. EPHA recommends clear targets for fossil fuel phase-out and rapid electrification, ensuring energy access for all while protecting society from the public health impacts of the accelerating climate crisis. Inclusive decision-making: EPHA calls for the involvement of civil society, including health organisations, in decision-making processes. The role of civil society is critical in ensuring transparent, accountable policies that reflect the needs of vulnerable populations and long-term societal well-being.

The European Public Health Alliance is also advocating for closer alignment between the Clean Industrial Deal and key European policies such as the Renewable Energy Directive, the Zero Pollution Action Plan, and the European Climate Law. These synergies will ensure that industrial decarbonisation efforts are not only climate-driven but also aligned with air quality and public health targets.

“By taking an integrated approach that connects industrial decarbonisation with public health, pollution reduction, and climate action, Europe can position itself as a global leader in creating a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable industrial base,” concluded Sara Bertucci. “This integrated strategy is essential for safeguarding both the planet and the people who depend on it.”