Closing the women’s health gap: a call for more representation in innovation

Guest article by Samira Rafael, Former Member of European Parliament, Visiting Fellow Cornell University Global Labor Institute

The world of technology and innovation still lacks sufficient representation of women, especially in the healthcare sector. Women bring unique perspectives and innovative ideas, making their involvement crucial—not just as patients, but as decision-makers.

In 2024, I had the privilege of presenting my manifesto, Let’s Talk About Our Bodies, to EU Commissioner Helena Dalli, alongside EPHA, DSW International, Women Inc., and the European Institute of Women’s Health. This initiative stemmed from my deep concerns about the lack of attention to women’s health issues. My personal experience led me to discover that 70% of women will develop fibroids, yet many remain unaware of the condition’s implications. When women lack knowledge, they don’t talk about it, and as a result, the problem remains invisible. This silence prevents them from advocating for their own health.

Women spend 25% more time in poor health compared to men, yet research gaps continue to exist.