Closing the women’s health gap: a call for more representation in innovation

Guest article by Samira Rafael, Former Member of European Parliament, Visiting Fellow Cornell University Global Labor Institute
The world of technology and innovation still lacks sufficient representation of women, especially in the healthcare sector. Women bring unique perspectives and innovative ideas, making their involvement crucial—not just as patients, but as decision-makers.
In 2024, I had the privilege of presenting my manifesto, Let’s Talk About Our Bodies, to EU Commissioner Helena Dalli, alongside EPHA, DSW International, Women Inc., and the European Institute of Women’s Health. This initiative stemmed from my deep concerns about the lack of attention to women’s health issues. My personal experience led me to discover that 70% of women will develop fibroids, yet many remain unaware of the condition’s implications. When women lack knowledge, they don’t talk about it, and as a result, the problem remains invisible. This silence prevents them from advocating for their own health.
Women spend 25% more time in poor health compared to men, yet research gaps continue to exist.
The consequences are severe:
- Medical bias in research: many studies fail to consider biological sex differences, leading to misdiagnoses and inadequate treatments.
- Underrepresentation in clinical trials: women are often excluded, resulting in higher adverse drug reactions—costing the EU €52 billion annually.
- Lack of women in leadership: research shows that women doctors often deliver better patient outcomes, yet the healthcare sector still lacks gender balance in decision-making roles.
What needs to change?
To bridge this gap, we must take concrete actions:
- Increase funding for women’s health research to close the knowledge gap.
- Ensure gender diversity in clinical trials to improve medical outcomes.
- Empower women in STEM and leadership by creating more opportunities for women and girls in science, technology, and healthcare.
- Integrate gender and intersectionality studies into medical education to equip future professionals with the right knowledge and sensitivity.
In Europe, we must take responsibility for prioritizing women’s health. The new EU Commissioner for Equality should recognize that equality also means equal access to healthcare. Member States must allocate resources to women’s health and collaborate with civil society organizations to implement a comprehensive strategy. After all, health equality leads to a healthier workforce, which in turn strengthens our economy.
Another urgent reason we need more women in technology and innovation is the pressing need for safer alternatives to harmful products, chemicals, and ingredients—many of which are linked to cancers, fertility issues, fibroids, and hormone imbalances. Women are exposed to these substances daily. That’s why we need more female voices in these industries, ensuring that harmful products are replaced with healthier, safer alternatives.
The time for change is now. We must push for greater representation of women in health and innovation, ensuring that decisions about women’s bodies include women’s voices. By fostering gender-inclusive research and leadership, we can build a healthcare system that truly serves everyone.
Let’s talk about our bodies—because when we speak up, we create change.
Disclaimer: the opinions – including possible policy recommendations – expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views or opinions of EPHA. The mere appearance of the articles on the EPHA website does not mean an endorsement by EPHA.