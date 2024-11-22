Condolences from EPHA on the loss of Dr. Mira Jovanovski-Dašić

The Board, management, staff, and members of the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), wish to express our deepest condolences on the passing of Dr Mira Jovanovski-Dašić, a truly extraordinary leader and public health advocate.

“In this time of grief our thoughts are with her family, colleagues, and all who were touched by her work and kindness. EPHA stands in solidarity with SEEHN as Mira’s life and remarkable contributions are honoured during the Commemoration Ceremony on 25 November,” stated Dr Paolo Lauriola, EPHA President.

Dr Milka Sokolović, EPHA Director General emphasised Dr Jovanovski-Dašić’s enduring legacy as Head of the SEEHN Secretariat. “She will be remembered not only for her exceptional contributions to public health and health diplomacy in South-Eastern Europe, but also for the vision, wisdom, and humanity with which she carried out her work. Her tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on our shared mission to advance health equity and strengthen health systems, and her loss will be profoundly felt across the European public health community” Sokolović stated.

“We at EPHA had the privilege of forging a closer partnership with SEEHN earlier this year, thanks in large part to the leadership and dedication of Dr Jovanovski-Dašić. Her commitment to building bridges and fostering collaboration between organisations and nations was truly inspiring and set an example for us all to follow” she added.

EPHA’s President, personally touched by this loss, commits to ensure that EPHA continues to uphold the values of collaboration, equity, and public health advancement that Dr Jovanovski-Dašić championed throughout her life.