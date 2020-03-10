Consultation Response I A Farm to Fork Strategy for sustainable food systems

1) 500 grams of fruit and vegetables per person per day as a population-based average by 2030

2) 0% increase in childhood obesity in the EU by 2025/2030



3) 20-30% decrease in obesity among the adult population by 2030

4) 0% of population unable to afford a nutritious meal every second day by 2030



5) Increase the rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the first 6 months up to at least 50% by 2030



6) At least 85-90% of farm antibiotic use should be for individual treatment and at most 10-15% should be for group treatments by 2030