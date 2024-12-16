Digital Rights and Health Alliance Manifesto

The Digital Rights and Health Alliance was launched on June 19th, 2024, to safeguard fundamental rights in the use of digital and algorithmic technologies in healthcare, focusing on transparency, accountability, and patient-centered policies. This civil society-led initiative fosters collaboration and knowledge exchange among non-profit organizations, academic experts and AI specialists, to promote ethical standards and fairness in health tech governance.

The European Public Health Alliance is an active member of the Digital Rights and Health Alliance, contributing to and endorsing the Alliance’s manifesto, which advocates for equitable, transparent, and rights-based approaches in digital health transformation.