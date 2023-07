Discrimination in France: refusal of healthcare for people in precarious situations or migrants in France

Guest article by Hugo Si Hassen, Health Officer, Fédération des Acteurs de la Solidarité, member of FEANTSA

“The medical professional refused to give me the care that I needed, because the interpreter that was provided to me was on the phone and not physically present in the room…”

This is just one of the nearly 200 discriminatory healthcare refusal cases that have been recorded since 2017 by the French Fédération des Acteurs de la Solidarité (Federation of Solidarity Actors), which investigates barriers to accessing healthcare. A key aim of the Federation and its Observatory is to act on this type of discrimination and to build a French healthcare system that is truly equitable and universally accessible.

Refusal of care is one of the barriers to access healthcare services for people in precarious situations and migrants in France, which makes it a public health issue. The complexity of the access criteria and procedures for healthcare rights (Universal Health Protection, Complementary Health Care, State Medical Aid) can already be a first barrier, particularly for asylum seekers and for people in an irregular situation. Moreover, the administration’s desire to fight against fraud can also lead to practices not provided for in the regulations for examination of documentation. An example of this is the request to examine the pages of the person’s passport at different stages when they are trying to access State Medical Aid (AME) (Gabarro, 2012). Even when the rights have been acquired, the people concerned are confronted with other difficulties. For example, the lack of health professionals, language barriers, difficulties in reimbursements of care expenses by health insurance, and the complexity of the health system. All of these factors constitute the so-called ‘social inequalities in health’.

Another related barrier is discrimination in the field of health, which may result in refusal of care. Indeed, people living in precarious conditions are subject to prejudice made by professionals against them. There are many examples of prejudice, such as based on lateness or non-attendance of the patient, linked to economic insecurity, based on mental health problems, based on addictions, or based on the language barrier, people’s origin. Thus, health professionals can be discriminatory even though ethics and the law should guarantee equal treatment for all.

The Federation of Solidarity Actors therefore created an Observatory in 2017 to identify and record these cases of discrimination, allowing the people concerned to provide testimony on their healthcare access difficulties. It is not intended to directly identify the healthcare professionals concerned, but rather to point out the difficulties in accessing care experienced by people in precarious situations. The aim is to eventually change French public policies by addressing discrimination among healthcare professionals against people in precarious situations or migrants.

Most of the nearly 200 complete and actionable reports that have been registered on the Observatory’s website concern refusals related to the health coverage of the persons concerned; health coverage that they have a right to. In fact, the professionals who refused care to people who filed a report did so mainly because of the type of healthcare coverage they had, as shown by this testimony of a person wanting to make an appointment for a dental consultation in a healthcare centre in the Paris region: “The centre told me that it refused access to beneficiaries of State Medical Aid (AME).”

Another example of discrimination is related to language. People who speak French as a foreign language are refused care because of their lack of proficiency in French, even when interpretation is sometimes possible. The following testimony shows the situation in a hospital in the Occitanie region: “The medical professional refused to give me the care that I needed, because the interpreter that was provided to me was on the phone and not physically present in the room.” Despite the medical code of ethics, discrimination does take place, even in what is supposed to be a safe environment.

These testimonies are only a small part of the discriminatory situations that take place every day in the healthcare system in France. Even so, they allow us to better understand the difficulties encountered by people in precarious situations, as well as the professionals of the associations that accompany them. Based on these findings, the Federation exchanges with the Ministry of Health and the regional health agencies in order to find permanent solutions to these problems.

In France, there are ways of recourse in case of refusal of care, although these are not or hardly known by people in precarious situations. And even when they are known, people most often want to find a solution to their current health problem, rather than spend their time and energy fighting for their rights.

Nonetheless, highlighting situations of discrimination in the healthcare sector allows the regulatory and legal frameworks to evolve and thus, in the long run, to improve access to healthcare for all people. This relates to the concept of ‘proportionate universalism’ as coined by professor Michael Marmot. This could provide a perspective for reducing social inequalities in health. The Federation is committed to fighting discrimination in the field of healthcare and will continue its work to ensure access to healthcare services for all.