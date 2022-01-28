Select Page

Report I Ending routine farm antibiotic use in Europe through improving animal health and welfare

Achieving deep reductions in farm antibiotics use will require widespread changes in animal husbandry practices towards higher animal welfare, argues a new paper written for EPHA.

On 28 January 2022, ambitious rules restricting the use of veterinary antimicrobials will start applying across the European Union (EU). These new rules ban the routine use of antibiotics and restrict preventative use to exceptional treatments of individual animals. Also, antimicrobials can no longer be applied to compensate for poor hygiene and animal husbandry practices.

While welcoming these rules and raising the expectation that they will help cut antibiotics use and reduce the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the paper raises concern about the probability of widespread non-compliance with the legislation.

This is because, it argues, there is so far little indication that Europe is moving away from highly intensive livestock farming systems. Such systems are often associated with factors that drive the routine and excessive use of antibiotics, such as inadequate animal husbandry and high levels of disease.

The paper recommends 10 actions to help achieve significant cuts in farm antibiotic use across Europe while improving animal health and welfare:

4 OVERARCHING POLICIES AND TARGETS

1. lower use2. individual treatment

3. data collection4. critically important antibiotics

6 KEY CHANGES IN ANIMAL HUSBANDRY PRACTICES

5. weaning piglets6. breeds

7. indoor density8. outdoors

9. fibre10. tail docking

Publication details & disclaimer
This report was written by Cóilín Nunan for the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA). Author affiliation: Alliance to Save our Antibiotics.
 
This paper represents a valuable contribution to EPHA’s understanding of challenges and solutions related to food systems and public health. The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position of EPHA.
 
Icons design by: irisistibledesign.com
