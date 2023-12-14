EPHA and ERS Joint Responses to EU Calls for Evidence on Solid Fuel Heaters and Boilers

EPHA and ERS have submitted joint responses to the Calls for evidence for the EU product policy on solid fuel space heaters and solid fuel boilers.
The key messages that our contributions emphasise include:
- The health community should be consulted on relevant product policies
- It is crucial to align health and climate policies
- There are no known safe levels of air pollution
- Air pollutants and health effects from biomass burning need to be considered carefully
- Indoor Air Quality levels and health effects in Europe should receive more policy attention and be further studied
- The sale of new coal-based appliances should be phased out
- It is important that testing methods be representative of real-life use
- The social and equity dimensions need to be considered and reflected in the approach to solid fuel heaters and boilers
For the full contributions, please see the documents below:
- Contribution to call for evidence: Ecodesign and energy labelling requirements for solid fuel boilers
- Public consultation on the review of ecodesign and energy labelling measures for solid fuel boilers
- Contribution to call for evidence: Ecodesign for solid fuel space heaters
- Public consultation on the review of Regulation (EU) 2015/1185 setting ecodesign requirements for solid fuel local space heaters