Become a member

Publications

Back to publications
by | December 14, 2023 | Consultation Responses

EPHA and ERS Joint Responses to EU Calls for Evidence on Solid Fuel Heaters and Boilers

EPHA and ERS have submitted joint responses to the Calls for evidence for the EU product policy on solid fuel space heaters and solid fuel boilers.

 

The key messages that our contributions emphasise include:

  1. The health community should be consulted on relevant product policies
  2. It is crucial to align health and climate policies
  3. There are no known safe levels of air pollution
  4. Air pollutants and health effects from biomass burning need to be considered carefully
  5. Indoor Air Quality levels and health effects in Europe should receive more policy attention and be further studied
  6. The sale of new coal-based appliances should be phased out
  7. It is important that testing methods be representative of real-life use
  8. The social and equity dimensions need to be considered and reflected in the approach to solid fuel heaters and boilers
 
 
For the full contributions, please see the documents below:

Get the EPHA Newsletter

SUBSCRIBE
Get involved !

Get involved !

Sign up here to receive our updates on European health policy and invitations to our events.

Subscribe now

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Share This