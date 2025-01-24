EPHA co-authors WHO CSO Commission report on “Civil society engagement in the development of World Health Assembly resolutions and decisions

EPHA is proud to have contributed to the WHO Civil Society Commission’s inaugural report, “Civil Society Engagement in the Development of World Health Assembly Resolutions and Decisions: Lessons and Examples from the Seventy-seventh Session.”

This landmark study, co-authored by EPHA’s Director General, Milka Sokolović, alongside three other members of the WHO CSO Commission Steering Committee, Shilpa Maiya, Thomas Schwarz and Fiona Uellendahl, evaluates civil society’s involvement in shaping key resolutions at the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA77). It offers an in-depth exploration of interactions between civil society, the WHO Secretariat, and Member States on critical topics, including:

The WHA Resolution on Social Participation ,

, The WHO Fourteenth General Programme of Work , and

, and The WHA Resolution on Climate Change and Health.

EPHA’s contributions to the study ensured that equity, universal access, and the fight against discrimination were central to its findings and recommendations. This report provides valuable lessons and practical guidance for strengthening participatory governance in global health, helping to shape more inclusive and effective health policies.

The report is available for download below.