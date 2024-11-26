EPHA Contribution to the European Commission Evaluation of the 2016 National Emissions reduction Commitments Directive (NECD)

EPHA has submitted a response to the Open Public Consultation on the evaluation of the National Emission Reduction Commitments (NEC) Directive.

Air pollution remains the leading environmental health risk in Europe, contributing to hundreds of thousands of premature deaths and economic costs amounting to hundreds of billions. The NEC Directive is a cornerstone of EU efforts to combat air pollution and reduce its staggering toll on public health. To maximize the NECD‘s potential to protect public health, EPHA is urging the European Commission to:

Accelerating NECD ’s implementation and enforcement

Ensuring policy coherence to reduce emissions and safeguard public health

For the full contributions, please see the documents below: