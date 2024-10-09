EPHA Contribution to TRIS Notification 2024/0388/SE: Draft Act Amending the Alcohol Act

The European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) expresses strong opposition to the proposed amendments to the Swedish Alcohol Act, which suggest permitting farm gate sales of alcohol. EPHA highlights the following key concerns:

Misalignment with EU Treaties: The proposed changes contradict the objectives outlined in the Treaty on European Union and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, particularly those related to public health and wellbeing. Public Health Risks: By increasing alcohol availability, the legislation could lead to heightened consumption, especially among vulnerable groups such as youth, potentially exacerbating public health issues, including alcohol-related diseases and injuries. Economic and Health Impact: Citing OECD projections, EPHA warns of a significant reduction in health-adjusted life expectancy and GDP due to increased alcohol consumption. Contradiction to WHO Recommendations: The World Health Organization advises maintaining state control over alcohol sales to minimize related harms, a stance supported by global research and the European Framework for Action on Alcohol. Call to Action: EPHA urges the European Commission to reject the proposed amendments and support existing public health frameworks that aim to reduce alcohol-related harm.

EPHA remains dedicated to advocating for policies that prioritize public health and safety, urging all stakeholders to consider the broad impacts of such legislative changes.