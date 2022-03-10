EPHA joins calls for decision-makers to put vans on a zero-emission path

Air quality in Europe is still a health and environmental issue, as the recent report from Clean Cities Campaign has shown. No major European city is developing enough non-polluting forms of transport by 2030, threatening to undermine the health of its citizens. One of the best solutions to improve air quality is decreasing vehicle emissions to mitigate this significant source of pollution. A Euro 7 standard that requires manufacturers to cut new car pollution as much as is technically feasible will save tens of thousands of lives. This is the reason why Europe needs ambitious Euro 7 standards to protect public health and the environment.

Unfortunately, new emissions limits expected last year have been postponed again, despite their vital importance. Delaying new car and van air pollution limits will put lives at risk. It is also important to tackle vans emission, not just cars emissions. Due to the boom in home deliveries, vans are a growing European problem. For this reason, the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) co-signed an open letter with cities, hauliers, companies, health organisations and civil society call to demand decision-makers to put vans on a credible path to zero emissions and increase the CO₂ reduction ambition.