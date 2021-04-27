Select Page

EPHA joins calls to extend the mandate of the ECDC for an integrated public health approach

by | Apr 27, 2021 | #EU4Health, COVID-19

2019 photos @vivianhertz

Learning lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, EPHA joins a range of health organisations (representing patients, healthcare professionals and medical societies, industry, public institutes and broader health advocacy groups) to call on the EU Council to extend the mandate of the European Centre for Disease Coordination and Control (ECDC)  to other areas of public health. 

The organisations believe that extending the ECDC’s mandate will help prevent and control communicable and non-communicable diseases and act as an inclusive focal point for national health authorities, policymakers as well as healthcare professionals and the broader medical and scientific community, to better tackle health inequalities and ensure an integrated approach to future health challenges and threats. 

In a letter published today, ahead of a Council Working Party on pharmaceuticals and medical devices that will discuss the Commission’s proposal to strengthen the Agency, organisations representing patients, healthcare professionals and medical societies, industry, public institutes and broader health advocacy groups are calling on the Council to consider the expansion of the mandate of the ECDC to other areas of public health that are linked to the current mission of the Centre, particularly the the interconnections between communicable and non-communicable diseases. 

The aim to “build back better” from COVID-19 offers a unique opportunity to break down siloes not only between different medical disciplines but also across the EU and between the EU and national governments to ensure better health for all Europeans.  

READ THE LETTER

Follow us

Contact

COVID-19 UPDATE

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE EPHA OFFICES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PHONE LINES WILL NOT BE ACTIVE. PLEASE CONTACT MEMBERS OF THE STAFF BY EMAIL.

epha@epha.org
+32 (0) 2 230 30 56

Rue de Trèves 49-51,
1040 Brussels (BELGIUM)

Transparency Register Number:
18941013532-08

PRESS INQUIRIES:
rosemary@epha.org
+32 (0) 474 32 19 18

Get the EPHA Newsletter

Become an EPHA Member

euroflagThe European Public Health Alliance has received funding under an operating grant from the European Union’s Health Programme (2014-2020). The content of this website represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility; it cannot be considered to reflect the views of the European Commission and/or the Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency or any other body of the European Union. The European Commission and the Agency do not accept any responsibility for use that may be made of the information it contains.