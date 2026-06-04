EPHA Joins Over 490 Experts Demanding a Robust EU Health Budget

Europe’s future depends on the health of its people. EPHA has proudly co-signed a joint letter alongside more than 490 healthcare experts, scientists, and patient advocates urging EU leaders and national governments to prioritise public health in the next long-term EU budget (MFF).

With avoidable chronic diseases costing Europe €442 billion annually in lost productivity, health is a driver of economic resilience, not a cost to be cut. While the European Parliament has backed a dedicated €10 billion health fund, the decision now rests with Member States. We call on national governments to put citizens’ well-being at the center of EU negotiations.