EPHA Newsletter | Celebrating 30 Years of Advancing Public Health in Europe and Beyond

It is with great enthusiasm and a sense of accomplishment that we bring you this special editorial, commemorating a significant milestone —EPHA’s 30th anniversary!

For three decades, EPHA has been at the forefront of advocating for public health policies that positively impact the lives of millions across Europe and beyond. From the very beginning, we’ve been committed to the idea that health is a fundamental human right, and the Empower Health conference was a testament to our unwavering dedication to that principle.

Empower Health, however, was not a look back at the past, but an examination of asks that we will be facing in the future, and the potential for public health to answer them. The event brought together a diverse and dynamic community of experts, activists, policymakers, and organisations, all invited to envision the next 30 years of public health. It was an interactive exercise that ignited innovative ideas and sparked conversations that will undoubtedly shape the landscape of public health in the years to come.

The Empower Health conference, inspired and reinvigorated many. We were reminded how many are committed to continue advocating for better health in Europe through evidence-based policymaking and with equity at the core. We look forward to witnessing the positive changes that will emerge from this, as we strive for a healthier, more equitable future where the wellbeing of individuals and communities takes centre stage.