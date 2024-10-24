EPHA Newsletter | Charting the road to gender equity: women’s health in the EU

In the past few months, the EU’s policy priorities for the next five years have begun to crystallise. Even so, among the chaotic process of the selection of candidate Commissioners, their hearings being prepared, and their mission letters sent, nothing is yet set in stone. On health equity, EPHA has been keeping a close eye on developments concerning the Commissioner-designate of Equality.

The context within which these developments take place is not lost on us. It is concerning that Hadja Lahbib will serve as Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management first, and for Equality second. Even so, we have seen the discussion on equality take place at the very top level with von der Leyen doing her utmost to ensure a gender balance in her new team. That balance is not quite there; only 11 out of 27 Commissioners are women. The numbers matter, but more important are concrete actions that remove barriers partly responsible for this imbalance.

What we read in the mission letter for Equality is encouraging; all Union of Equality Strategies are either continued or relaunched. Further, at the very top we can read a priority in the form of a Roadmap for Women’s Rights to be released on International Women’s Day 2025. We do not know how this will be translated into concrete action but we do know that there are plenty of opportunities for increased action on women’s health.

Thanks to our members and partners, EPHA has been advocating on women’s health over the past year. For example, through work done with the European Institute of Women’s Health and a former MEP, Samira Rafaela, launching a manifesto. Momentum is building, and EPHA intends to seize it. As the European agenda on women’s rights consolidates, the conversation on women’s health remains central, reflected in this newsletter and the featured guest articles.

Our member VAS explains about women and peripheral artery disease, while IDF Europe expands on diabetes and women’s health. In addition, a guest article from Eurocentral Lesbian* Community (EL*C) focuses on access to healthcare for lesbian, bi, and queer women. We are also anticipating the work of our member ECO on a paper on women and cancer. In addition to the theme of women’s health, we include a range of other topics. We share insights on Roma health through the event held with Equinet and OHCHR in September. In addition, we highlight EPHA’s work on Zero Hidden Hunger, in which we address micronutrient deficiencies across Europe. The work EPHA does in this project is emblematic of what we do best: facilitating the conversation between policymakers, researchers, citizens, and marginalised and vulnerable communities.

Though it is only October, the year is drawing to a close but also approaching the beginning of the next 5 years of the von der Leyen Commission. Now is the time to ensure that public health and health equity are prominently featured on the agenda; not only by monitoring policy developments, but by taking initiative.