EPHA Newsletter | Health and Climate Action: The One Health Approach in EU Initiatives

Health and environmental stakeholders have been closely following the recent changeover in EU leadership with apprehension and a central question in mind: What will become of the EU’s ambitions to enhance and protect the wellbeing of both our health and our planet? As the EU looks forward to a new College of European Commissioners, with a renewed mission, we at EPHA are optimistic about the renewed focus on fostering healthier environments and tackling the climate crisis. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with new and returning decision-makers to realise the shared mission of advancing climate and health co-benefits.

The clock is ticking. The summer of 2023 was the hottest on record worldwide, and early data for spring 2024 from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reveal that these record-breaking temperatures are not relenting. In June 2024, severe floods in Germany caused tragic loss of life and considerable economic damage. As extreme weather events become more frequent and severe, reliable information on climate-related health risks and impacts is crucial for guiding effective policy decisions.

Yet, climate change is more than an environmental issue; it is a profound public health challenge. Its impacts range from worsening people’s health to exacerbating the strain on European healthcare systems. In particular, the syndemic nature of climate change and NCDs presents a significant challenge that demands policy attention – with a complex interplay of factors amplifying their combined impacts and creating a more severe public health crisis. Since the late 2000s, the EU has prioritised climate change mitigation and adaptation, though ambition in setting mitigation targets has sometimes lagged. Importantly, the EU’s climate action integrates a broad definition of health and well-being, encompassing physical diseases, equity concerns, and mental health. The launch of a dedicated European Climate and Health Observatory in early 2024 is a welcome step towards better tracking and responding to these interconnected issues.

Recognising the complexity and urgency of the climate crisis, the EU has embraced a comprehensive One Health approach that underscores the interconnectedness between human, animal and plant health. This approach inherently promotes cross-sectoral collaboration, essential for meeting the EU’s target of a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. One Health is now at the core of coordinated efforts across five key EU Agencies, with a recent framework standing as a crucial tool for enhancing EU-wide cooperation to respond on climate action, food safety, and environmental sustainability. By viewing challenges and policies through the One Health lens, policymakers and civil society can foster the alignment of industry practices with human and environmental wellbeing.

As the EU moves forward with climate efforts adopting comprehensive approaches, it is imperative that our growing knowledge on climate and health risks and the related political commitments translate into concrete actions. This requires collaboration across sectors, disciplines, and borders, with active involvement from civil society to ensure progress is inclusive and effective. By fostering innovation and implementing integrated policies, we can safeguard both public health and the environment.

In this spirit, we are excited to present EPHA’s opinion piece on linking the EU’s climate and cardiovascular health priorities in this edition of our newsletter, alongside guest articles from ISDE Italia, the Royal College of Nurses, and the European Cancer Organisation. Highlighting the crucial work of our members and allies, these contributions underscore the urgent need for integrated climate and health action across disease areas and healthcare specialties.