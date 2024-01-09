EPHA Response to EU4Health Programme Consultation

The European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) has compiled and submitted comprehensive feedback for the European Commission’s consultation on the EU4Health Programme 2021-2027, thanks to valuable insights from our members. Our response acknowledges the Programme’s significant health funding and initiatives like the EU Beating Cancer Plan, but raises concerns about the risk of health losing priority in Europe, evident from the projected reduction in the EU4Health budget and challenges faced by public health NGOs due to funding and policy implementation issues. We highlight the need for more focused efforts on sustainable food systems, addressing NCDs, mental health strategies, healthcare accessibility, and the enhancement of health system efficiency and digital health literacy. This response reflects EPHA’s commitment to advocating for a stronger, more effective public health policy in Europe.