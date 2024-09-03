EPHA Response to WHO Consultation on the Global Plan of Action (GPoA) on Climate Change and Health

The European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) commends the World Health Organization (WHO) on its significant progress in developing the Global Plan of Action on Climate Change and Health (GPoA). We particularly appreciate WHO’s commitment to enhancing civil society engagement across its actions, as evidenced by the establishment of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Commission and the multiple references to civil society participation within the GPoA document.
by European Public Health Alliance | September 3, 2024 | Consultation Responses