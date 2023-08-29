EPHA signs the “Better buildings today, for better lives tomorrow!” statement

Together with over 60 other organisations, EPHA has co-signed the “Better buildings today, for better lives tomorrow!” statement.

The current revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive must address the ‘trilemma’ of rising energy costs, the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency. Making our homes and buildings energy efficient and renewable is the answer to these issues, as it can help reduce our dependence on dangerous, expensive and volatile fossil fuels, help shield people from energy poverty, and improve air quality while also combatting the climate crisis.

EPHA’s recent work has revealed the health burden from heating-related outdoor air pollution, and has highlighted the importance of tackling energy poverty throughout the Green Deal initiatives.

To deliver a socially and environmentally sound Buildings Directive, the signatories of the Better buildings today, for better lives tomorrow! statement call for:

Maximising the energy performance potential of our homes and buildings through a ‘Holistic Deep Renovation Wave’

A strong and clear regulatory framework to be implemented with equally strong social safeguards.

Adequate and sufficient funding to be ringfenced to vulnerable households to prioritise the renovation of the worst performing homes of low-income households

Activating and supporting national and local actors on the ground through adequate EU building policies can enable a multitude of stakeholders to prepare for the challenges ahead.

For further details and updates, follow #BuildBetterLives.