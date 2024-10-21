EPHA Statement at the UN High Level Meeting on AMR at UNGA 79, New York

On September 26, 2024, EPHA attended the High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) at the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. In its written statement, EPHA welcomed the UN Declaration on AMR, calling for more investment in independent public research which fosters innovation while prioritising health over profit. EPHA further called for incentivisation of innovative strategies for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, and for keeping the One Health approach at the core, with innovative stewardship in veterinary and agricultural practices.