EPHA’s comments to the European Commission following the Consultation Forum on Ecodesign and Energy Labelling

The European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) welcomes the opportunity to provide comments on the Working Documents for Ecodesign and Energy Labelling measures for domestic cooking appliances and supports the European Commission’s endeavours to protect the health of Europeans through the draft Ecodesign Regulation. We stress the importance of ensuring that the ongoing revision of the Ecodesign Regulation for domestic cooking appliances addresses the pollution stemming from gas hobs by setting NO2 emission limits, and enhances the energy efficiency criteria for these products.

EPHA has consistently advocated for the Health in All Policies (HiAP) approach, emphasising the need to address health concerns and regulate harmful pollutants from gas cooking in the ongoing review of the Ecodesign measures for domestic cooking appliances. To address this issue, EPHA suggests the following actions: