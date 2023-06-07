EPHA’s priorities to strengthen public health across the EU ahead of the 2024 European elections

Promoting health equity, social justice and social rights. To do so, EPHA calls for combatting intersectional health inequalities; ensuring equal access to medicines, supporting tools, supplies and technologies; and promoting digital health literacy.

Securing the EU’s resilience and robustness amidst the permacrisis. Sub-recommendations include prioritizing health over commercial interests to tackle and prevent NCDs; making sustainable food systems and food environments a political priority; leading in the global fight against AMR; and effectively approaching climate change and health at all levels.