Become a member

Publications

Back to publications
by | September 29, 2023 | Position & Policy Papers

EPHA’s Recommendations for the European Pharmaceutical Package

EPHA welcomes the opportunity to provide feedback on the European Commission’s proposed pharmaceutical package (proposed Regulation and Directive). The proposed pharmaceutical package is a very positive step towards addressing unequal access to medicines across the Union as well as sky-rocketing prices of medicines and increasing shortages. Timely and equitable access to quality healthcare and medicines are crucial to ensure universal health coverage and the long-term sustainability of healthcare systems.

In this short paper, we provide targeted recommendations to the current proposal on issues related to shortages of medicines, transparency of pharmaceutical R&D costs, the paper-based and electronic package leaflets, treatment optimisation, and incentives to develop new antimicrobials and access to new and old antimicrobials.

DOWNLOAD THE PAPER

Get the EPHA Newsletter

SUBSCRIBE
Get involved !

Get involved !

Sign up here to receive our updates on European health policy and invitations to our events.

Subscribe now

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Share This