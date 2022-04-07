EPHA’s response to the European Commission’s call for evidence on AMR

In an effort to maintain the effectiveness of antimicrobials for humans and animals, and to support the development of new therapeutic and diagnostic tools, the European Commission is working on a proposal for a Council Recommendation on AMR. This initiative is a unique opportunity to step up the collective effort to combat AMR.

The activities of the European Commission and its agencies have led to some progress, but there is little evidence that the health burden of AMR has been reduced. The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a reminder that too little action has been accomplished across Europe and that the collective effort to combat AMR needs to be stepped up in a timely fashion. Actions are needed in several areas. While challenges in the basic science partially explain the crisis in the development of new antibiotics, one critical problem is that the current incentive system, which relies on patents and other intellectual property rights, is not fit for purpose. Mis- and overuse of antimicrobials is also a major cause of AMR that has only been partially addressed. Finally, not all countries have Nation Action Plans (NAPs) or the comprehensive resources to cover all aspects of ‘One Health’ to ensure their successful implementation.

While concrete objectives and activities should be set to strengthen Member States’ action against AMR, these should be complemented, coordinated, and supported by the European Union. EPHA response to this call for evidence focuses on three areas that require particular attention and support: (1) the development of new antimicrobials, (2) preventative measures, and (3) National Action Plans.

EPHA recommends: